EDsmart Releases 2021's Best Online Colleges & Universities in Texas Ranking

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2021 -- EDsmart's ranking of the Best Online Colleges & Universities ranking is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, student satisfaction, student outcome, and salary after attending according to the U.S. Department of Education.



"As online degrees become more prevalent, it is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education."



"The Online Colleges & Universities in Texas ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."



The EDsmart 2020 ranking for the Best Online Colleges in Texas ranks Texas A&M University-College Station #1 as the best online college in Texas with Texas Tech University and the University of North Texas following.



The complete alphabetical rankings are as follows:



Angelo State University

Concordia University - Texas

Dallas Baptist University

Houston Baptist University

Lamar University

LeTourneau University

Midwestern State University

Sam Houston State University

South Texas College

Southwestern Adventist University

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Stephen F Austin State University

Tarleton State University

Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi

Texas A & M University-Texarkana

Texas A&M University - Commerce

Texas A&M University-College Station

Texas Tech University

Texas Woman's University

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

The University of Texas at Arlington

The University of Texas at El Paso

The University of Texas at San Antonio

The University of Texas at Tyler

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin

University of Houston

University of Houston-Downtown

University of Houston-Victoria

University of North Texas

Wayland Baptist University

West Texas A & M University



University response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/accredited-online-colleges/texas/



About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



