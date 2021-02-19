EDsmart Releases 2021's Best Part-Time MBA Programs Ranking

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- EDsmart's ranking of the Best Part-Time MBA Programs is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, graduation and retention rates according to U.S. Department of Education reporting and 20-year net ROI according to PayScale.



"As online MBA degrees become more prevalent, it is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education."



"The Best Part-Time MBA Programs ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings."



The EDsmart 2021 ranking for the Best Part-Time MBA Programs ranks the University of California–Berkeley #1 as the best MBA degree with the University of California–Los Angeles and Rice University following.



The complete rankings are as follows:



University of California- Berkeley

University of California- Los Angeles

Rice University

Georgia Institute of Technology

University of Michigan- Ann Arbor

Northwestern University

University of Southern California

University of Washington- Seattle

Emory University

University of Texas- Austin

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Indiana University- Bloomington

Ohio State University- Main Campus

New York University

University of Minnesota- Twin Cities

The University of Texas at Dallas

University of Massachusetts-Amherst



University response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-part-time-mba-programs/



