EDsmart Unveils 2020 Best Online Colleges in Minnesota Rankings

EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings, has released the 2020 edition of the Best Online Colleges in Minnesota to help prospective students and their families research the top online education institutions in Minnesota.
Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- EDsmart's ranking of the best online colleges in Minnesota is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and student outcomes according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.
"As online college courses become more prevalent, it is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education."
"The Best Online Colleges in Minnesota ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates."
The EDsmart 2020 Best Online Colleges in Minnesota ranking names the University of Minnesota-Morris #1 as the best online college in Minnesota with the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and University of Minnesota-Crookston.
2020 Best Online Colleges in Minnesota (in alphabetical order)
Anoka-Ramsey Community College
Bemidji State University
Bethany Lutheran College - Summer classes online only
Century College
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Dakota County Technical College
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College
Hibbing Community College
Inver Hills Community College
Itasca Community College
Leech Lake Tribal College
Martin Luther College
Mesabi Range College
Metropolitan State University
Minnesota State Community and Technical College
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Minnesota West Community and Technical College
North Hennepin Community College
Northland Community and Technical College
Northwest Technical College
Pine Technical & Community College
Rainy River Community College
Rasmussen College-Minnesota
Riverland Community College
Saint Cloud State University
South Central College
Southwest Minnesota State University
St Cloud Technical and Community College
University of Minnesota-Crookston
University of Minnesota-Duluth
University of Minnesota-Morris
University of Minnesota-Rochester
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Vermilion Community College
Winona State University
University response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.
The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.
The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/accredited-online-colleges/minnesota/
About EDsmart
EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.
