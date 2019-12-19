EDsmart Unveils 2020 Best Online Colleges in Minnesota Rankings

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- EDsmart's ranking of the best online colleges in Minnesota is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction and student outcomes according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.



"As online college courses become more prevalent, it is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education."



"The Best Online Colleges in Minnesota ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates."



The EDsmart 2020 Best Online Colleges in Minnesota ranking names the University of Minnesota-Morris #1 as the best online college in Minnesota with the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and University of Minnesota-Crookston.



2020 Best Online Colleges in Minnesota (in alphabetical order)



Anoka-Ramsey Community College

Bemidji State University

Bethany Lutheran College - Summer classes online only

Century College

Concordia University-Saint Paul

Dakota County Technical College

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College

Hibbing Community College

Inver Hills Community College

Itasca Community College

Leech Lake Tribal College

Martin Luther College

Mesabi Range College

Metropolitan State University

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

Minnesota State University Moorhead

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Minnesota West Community and Technical College

North Hennepin Community College

Northland Community and Technical College

Northwest Technical College

Pine Technical & Community College

Rainy River Community College

Rasmussen College-Minnesota

Riverland Community College

Saint Cloud State University

South Central College

Southwest Minnesota State University

St Cloud Technical and Community College

University of Minnesota-Crookston

University of Minnesota-Duluth

University of Minnesota-Morris

University of Minnesota-Rochester

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

Vermilion Community College

Winona State University



University response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/accredited-online-colleges/minnesota/



About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



