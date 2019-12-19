EDsmart Unveils 2020's Best Online Marketing Degree Programs Ranking

EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings, has released the 2020 edition of the Best Online Marketing Degree Programs to help prospective students and their families research the top online marketing programs in the nation.
Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2019 -- EDsmart's assessment of the Best Online Marketing Degree Programs is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability and post-attendance ROI while also considering factors representing student outcome and satisfaction.
"As online marketing courses become more prevalent, it is important to recognize the colleges and universities that go above and beyond," said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. "Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education."
"The Best Online Bachelor's in Marketing Degree Programs ranking allows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals," said EDsmart's spokesperson. "Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates and earning potential."
The EDsmart 2020 ranking for the Best Online Marketing Degree Programs ranks Arizona State University–ASU Online #1 as the best online marketing degree program with the University of Massachusetts–Amherst and Florida International University following.
2020 Best Online Marketing Degree Programs (in alphabetical order)
Arizona State University–ASU Online
California Baptist University–CBU Online
Concordia University–Saint Paul
Dallas Baptist University
East Carolina University
Fisher College
Florida International University
Huntington University
Indiana State University
Liberty University
Linfield College
Minot State University
New Mexico State University
Northwest Missouri State University
Northwood University–Michigan
Old Dominion University
Oregon State University
Pennsylvania State University–World Campus
Regent University
Regis University
Saint Leo University
Temple University
University of Alabama at Birmingham–UAB Online
University of Massachusetts–Amherst
University of Minnesota–Crookston
University of Wisconsin–Whitewater
University response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.
The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.
The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-online-bachelors-marketing-degree-programs/
About EDsmart
EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.
