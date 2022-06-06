New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2022 -- The Latest Released EdTech and Smart Classroom market study has evaluated the future growth potential of EdTech and Smart Classroom market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in EdTech and Smart Classroom market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Apple Inc. (United States), Dell EMC (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Google, LLC (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Knewton, Inc. (United States), Dynavox Systems LLC (United States), Blackboard Inc. (United States), Educomp Solutions Ltd. (India), Adobe Corporation (United States), Scholastic Corporation (United States), Smart Technologies Inc. (Canada), NIIT Ltd. (India), Saba Software Inc. (United States), Instructure, Inc. (United States), Ellucian (United States), Campus Management (United States), Lenovo (China).



Definition:

In recent years, high growth has been observed in the education sector. Continuous technological advances in the education sector have resulted in educational technologies and smart classrooms that are replacing traditional teaching methods. Educational institutions focus on introducing new advanced teaching methods including whiteboards, projectors, and smart notebooks, etc. Implementing technology in the classroom improves student understanding and appreciates students in learning new technologies. Unlike the various traditional methods, educational technologies, as well as smart classroom methods, are not tied to the location, the number of hours, and attendance. The educational technology and smart classroom market are defined as the combination of educational products, learning modes, and applications. This market is still in its infancy as only large institutions are receptive to the latest technological change.



Market Trends:

Adopting Digital and E-Learning Education Solutions In Order To Promote Literacy among Masses

The Rise in Trend of Interactive Display as A Hardware Device That Opens Up Content, Predominantly Technological Content, and Inspires A Level of Interactivity



Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Mobile Learning Applications

Growing Demand for Edtech Solutions

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic with Growing Online Teaching-Learning Models

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices

Easy Availability of Internet Users



Market Opportunities:

The Implementation of Government Programs to Promote Education across Emerging Nations

Ongoing Technological Advancement in Educational Sector Has Given Rise to Education Technology and Smart Classrooms



The Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud, On-Premises), Application (Kindergarten, K-12, Higher Education), Education System (Learning Management System, Student Information System, Classroom Assessment System, Classroom Collaboration System, Classroom Management System, Document Management System, Student Response System, Talent Management System), Technology (Gamification, Analytics, ERP, Security, Advanced Technology), Hardware Components (Interactive Displays, Interactive Projectors)



Global EdTech and Smart Classroom market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



In May 2020, IBM launched Open P-TECH, a platform focused on learning and skills in the workplace. The newly introduced platform offers students and educators access to digital learning in the areas of AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, among other things.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the EdTech and Smart Classroom market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the EdTech and Smart Classroom

-To showcase the development of the EdTech and Smart Classroom market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the EdTech and Smart Classroom market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the EdTech and Smart Classroom

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the EdTech and Smart Classroom market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



