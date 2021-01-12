Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2021 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 200 pages, titled as 'Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Size study, by Hardware (Interactive, Displays and Interactive Projectors), by Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), by Education System (Learning Management System, Student Information System, Classroom Assessment System, Classroom Collaboration System, Classroom Management System, Document Management System, Student Response System and Talent Management System), by Enabling Technology (Gamification, Analytics, ERP, Security and Advanced Technology), by End User (Kindergarten, K-12 and Higher Education) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Apple Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Blackboard Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Dell EMC, Google, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Instructure, Inc. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Summary

Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market is valued approximately at USD 73.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. EdTech and Smart Classroom includes the adoption of advanced teaching methods that include white boards, projectors, and smart notebooks etc., for better understanding of students and also appreciates student to learn new technology. EdTech and Smart Classroom is a combination of learning modes, educational products, and applications. The growing technological advancements in educational sector as well as replacement of traditional classroom teaching methods with EdTech and Smart Classroom has driven the demand for this market. The rising government investment in education sector, growing adoption of eLearning solutions and rising use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning in smart learning, encourages the growth of EdTech and Smart Classroom Market. For instance: as per Union Budget 2020-21, Indian government invested around USD 8.56 billion (Rs 59,845 crore) for Department of School Education and Literacy. Thus, government initiatives and investment will further drive the demand for EdTech and Smart Classrooms. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliances by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 05th May 2020, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), launched Open P-TECH digital platform, content in English, Portuguese and Spanish. It is a free digital education platform, offers training in technologies such as AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity, along with professional skills, like design thinking etc., specially designed for workplace learning and digital skills. However, increasing cyberattacks on educational institutes and enterprises to raise data security and privacy concerns is the major factor restraining the growth of global EdTech and Smart Classroom market during the forecast period.



The regional analysis of global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of economically and technologically advanced countries such as the US and Canada, and emerging technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Major market player included in this report are:

Apple Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Blackboard Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Dell EMC, Google, LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Instructure, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Hardware: Interactive Displays, Interactive Projectors



Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises



By Education System: Learning Management System, Student Information System, Classroom Assessment System, Classroom Collaboration System, Classroom Management System, Document Management System, Student Response System, Talent Management System



By Enabling Technology: Gamification, Analytics, ERP, Security, Advanced Technology



By End User: Kindergarten, K-12, Higher Education



By Region:

North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global EdTech and Smart Classroom Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.



