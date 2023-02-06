Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market Scope 2023:



EdTech, or education technology, refers to the use of technology in teaching and learning. The EdTech market has grown significantly in recent years due to increasing demand for digital learning solutions and the rise of online education. The growth of the EdTech market can be attributed to several factors, including the growing use of mobile devices and the Internet in education, the increasing need for personalized learning, and the growing interest in gamification in education.



Smart Classrooms, a subset of EdTech, are equipped with technology that enhances the learning experience for students and teachers. The use of interactive whiteboards, tablets, projectors, and other digital tools in the classroom has been shown to improve student engagement and learning outcomes. The growth of the Smart Classrooms market is being driven by increasing investment in educational technology, a growing awareness of the benefits of technology in education, and a shift towards more student-centered learning environments.



"According to SNS insider, The EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market Size is Escalated at US$ 121.77 bn in 2022, and is expected to reach US$ 336.77 bn by 2030, with a growing healthy CAGR of 13.56% over the forecast period 2023-2030."



The purpose of the market research report is to provide readers with a thorough market overview and in-depth market segmentation. The EdTech And Smart Classrooms market research report discusses the major market trends and driving forces. Information on import and export volumes, production growth rates, and major players in each regional market are all included in the market analysis.



In order to examine regional and global market dynamics, EdTech And Smart Classrooms research is conducted throughout the market analysis. The research report calculates current and historical market values in order to project potential market management during the forecast period. The production and capacity study is also provided, and it includes a review of marketing price trends, capacity, output, and market production value.



Major Key Players Analysis are covered in EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market are listed below:



- Apple Inc.

- Blackboard Inc.

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- D2L Corporation

- IBM Corporation

- Lenovo Group Limited

- Microsoft Corporation

- Oracle Corporation,

- SAP SE

- SMART Technologies



EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market Segmentation Overview:



Type, service, end use, and geography are the categories used in the report to segment the global market. The global EdTech And Smart Classrooms market study contains geographic data for North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. A growing demand for business experts who can keep up with industry developments is being driven by the brisk pace of today's global business environment.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of EdTech and Smart Classrooms Market are Listed Below:



On The Basis of Hardware:

- Interactive Displays

- Interactive Projectors



On The Basis of End-user:

- K-12

- Higher Education



On The Basis of Deployment type:

- Cloud

- On-Premises



On The Basis of Education System:

- Learning Management System

- Student Information and Administration System

- Student Collaboration System

- Student Response System

- Learning and Gamification

- Test Preparation

- Classroom Management System

- Document Management System

- Talent Management System



COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis



The EdTech And Smart Classrooms market was significantly impacted by the release of COVID-19. Globally, new projects have also been delayed, putting the sector on hold. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the creation of novel approaches for dealing with upcoming conditions while maintaining a constant rate of growth.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of EdTech and Smart Classrooms are as follows:



- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:



- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Regional Outlook



The section forecasts consumption and consumption value for the EdTech And Smart Classrooms market as well as the important regional markets. The market research study pays close attention to other geographical areas while concentrating on North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



Competitive Analysis



The market research analysis includes profiles of the majority of the leading competitors in the EdTech And Smart Classrooms sector. The experts discussed the most recent developments in their businesses, organizations, revenues, production, and markets.



Key Reasons to Purchase EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Report:



- The current state of the industry group as well as potential future developments that could project market growth over the forecast period are taken into consideration.

- The market research report focuses on how macro indicators, drivers, and restraints affect local and global markets over the short and long terms.

- When applying a comprehensive and iterative research technique to reduce variation, the most accurate predictions and projections are made possible.



Conclusion of this Research



A sound research methodology was used to create a thorough examination of the EdTech And Smart Classrooms market, which aids in the analysis of crucial insights and also assesses the market's growth potential.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Segmentation, By Hardware

9. EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Segmentation, By End-User

10. EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Segmentation, By Deployment Type

11. EdTech And Smart Classrooms Market Segmentation, By Education System

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Conclusion



