Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Lenovo (China), Dell EMC (United States), Huawei (China), Samsung (South Korea), Cisco Systems (United States), Blackboard Inc. (United states), Google (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), IBM (United States),.



Definition of the Report of EdTech & Smart Classroom

The EdTech (Educational Technology) and Smart Classroom market refer to the rapidly evolving sector that integrates technology into educational practices and learning environments. This market encompasses a wide range of digital tools, software, hardware, and solutions designed to enhance and facilitate the educational experience. EdTech solutions can be applied across various levels of education, from primary and secondary schools to higher education institutions. The term "Smart Classroom" specifically denotes technologically advanced learning spaces equipped with interactive displays, multimedia resources, and connectivity tools that promote more engaging and interactive teaching and learning experiences. This market is driven by the growing recognition of the transformative potential of technology in education, aiming to improve accessibility, collaboration, and efficiency in the learning process.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), End-user (Kindergarten, K-12 Schools, Higher Education Institutions, Others), Component (Hardware, Software)



Market Trends:

Growing Technological Advancements like AI, VR, and Gamification of Learning



Opportunities:

High Adoption of Interactive Displays in the Classrooms by K-12 Education Institutions



Market Drivers:

Increasing Implementation of Advanced Technologies to Improve Student Outcomes and Deliver Enhanced Education Quality



In May 2020, IBM launched Open P-TECH, a platform focused on learning and skills in the workplace. The newly introduced platform offers students and educators access to digital learning in the areas of AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, among other things.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



