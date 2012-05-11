Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- Ribbun Software is an SEO firm that has been offering new and innovative SEO services since its inception. The company has now added a new service to its lineup: EDU back link creations.



As the name suggests, an EDU back link is essentially a back link made on an EDU domain website. This particular domain is specifically reserved for websites of educational institutes, and many of them attract a large number of visitors through the year. As a result, a link to such websites can help the target website become visible to a larger audience. Ribbun ensures this by adding EDU back links only to those educational institute websites that are relevant to the target website. This makes it more likely for visitors to the EDU site to click on the link and travel to the target site.



EDU back links do more than just attract traffic, though. The importance of these back links were explained by Mr. Mohit when he said, “Not many people are really aware of the importance of EDU back links, and how strong an influence they are for search engine optimization. EDU domain websites are considered important by search engines, and back links on such websites can give a huge boost to your own search engine page rank.”



In the last few years, a large number of educational institutes have taken to the internet in order to develop a stronger presence. By making an EDU website, these institutes can become visible to a larger amount of people, and the institutes can provide ready information about themselves and their programs to willing visitors. Another company or individual who shares common threads with such institutes can achieve many benefits from an EDU back link.



For one, educational institutes automatically gain a certain positive reputation. EDU websites are considered more trustworthy than others, so a company or individual can gain a positive reputation and more trust from visitors by being associated with EDU websites. In addition to this, EDU back links also contain a lot of ‘link juice’ for search engine optimization. Link juice is a term for the effect of a back link on the target website’s page rank.



About Ribbun

Ribbun is a successful and fast-growing SEO and SMO company that offers a wide range of diverse services. The company is one of the best link-building service providers on the internet, and the top provider in the United States and United Kingdom. Other SEO services offered by Ribbun Software include article submission, PR submission, content writing, and much more.