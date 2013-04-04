EDU-Entertain Inc. - Offering Rare Carvings and High Quality Art from Around the World

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- EDU-entertain Inc., known for its use of rare antiquated materials and one-of-a-kind fine art is now offering ivory carvings from the ancient and incredibly rare mammoth tooth on its new website. This material, having been preserved in permafrost for tens of thousands of years deep in the earth is being offered at moderate prices far below what would be expected.



Mammoth ivory possesses the same richness of color and composition as elephant tusk, providing an extremely beautiful alternative to taking from the live animals of today. Uses of mammoth tooth ivory by the EDU entertain Inc. artists’ takes additional care and preparation.



The mammoth tusk must first be treated for three full years before it can be handled. Special tools, often invented by the artist, are used to create beautiful works of art from this delicate ancient ivory. This time intensive process continues to add to the value of these exceptional works of art.



Ivory carvings using mammoth ivory often feature gold, silver, bronze, precious stones and wood accents and are available in carvings that include:



- Buddha statues

- Dragons

- Geisha

- Flowers

- Jewelry



In addition to the phenomenally beautiful ivory carvings created using mammoth ivory, other unique and often rare items are sold on the vast EDU-entertain Inc. website to provide each shopper with an array of fine art collectibles to choose from. These exceptional items are often collector grade and will continue to increase in value through the years.



Other products offered at EDU-entertain Inc. include Chinese crystal sculpted pagodas, lotus flowers, ships, and more. Japanese, Chinese, and western swords are also available, along with exquisitely detailed Oriental fans once used in conversation and dance and later to indicate status and wisdom can be found in genuine Ox bone, bamboo, bamboo and silk, and wood.



Intricate ivory puzzle balls, many with teak display bases, beautiful Chinese vases composed of delicate China clay and Chinese porcelain stone, jewelry and jewelry boxes crafted from an array of quality woods and other fine materials, and much more serve to round out a collection of goods that is as breath taking as it is vast.



With a dedication to providing something for everyone, the President of EDU-entertain Inc., David Flinker, has established an open door policy for customer questions, comments, and concerns using a skillfully trained and customer oriented support services team who are available to take calls and emails.



About EDU-entertain Inc.

In business since 1998, EDU-entertain Inc. carries an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. This outstanding rating and fifteen year history allow EDU-entertain Inc. to offer some of the rarest and high quality products that can be found on the market today.



Visit http://eduentertainsales.com/ for more information.



Contact:

Name: Irvin Laibson & Dave

Email: eduentertainsales@gmail.com



Source: http://marketersmedia.com/edu-entertain-inc-offering-rare-carvings-and-high-quality-art-from-around-the-world/6767