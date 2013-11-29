EDU Libs Launches with Aim of Creating Unified University Resource Center

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Education is the most essential foundation of human society, and pooling educational resources allows students to get a better chance at a fuller, richer education that will give them more opportunities as they enter adulthood. EDU Libs is a new online library project that aims to create a community of contributors from all of America’s universities and colleges to syndicate their published research, papers, projects and ideas to a single source that can be used for reference and inspiration by students and educators alike.



There are new documents being added minute by minute, on all subjects from drama to medicine. The website aims to create a community and offers not only the educational library, but downloadable eBooks, project ideas and more. The site also has a featured set of the latest trends that is updated live with every new addition to the catalog.



As well as the resources syndicated to the website, it also has a blog of its own which provides inspiration and news around the educational sector, and regularly publishes a newsletter that features new services and projects, freebies and more. The site also has a submissions page for educators to upload material to the site for public use.



A spokesperson for EDU Libs explained, “We have created this resource with the aim of pooling the combined intelligence of America’s finest institutions into a single and universally accessible source. It allows users to gain access to some of the most cutting edge research in a wide variety of topic areas, which in turn allows students to get the best marks by showing that they too are up to speed on the forefront of the topics they are being graded on. It is going to prove a powerful resource as our coverage continues to expand.”



About EDU Libs

EDU Libs is a new resource center that aims to provide documents, papers and essays for university and school research, including peer reviewed articles, magazine sources, meta-analyses and industry news to shed light on everything from science and engineering to the humanities. All content is freely available in digital form and can be downloaded direct from the website. For more information, please visit: http://edulibs.org/