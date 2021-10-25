Edu-Quip Offers a Comprehensive Range of Canteen Tables and Chairs for Schools in the UK

Somerset, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2021 -- Edu-Quip, a one-stop online shop for school furniture, offers a comprehensive range of canteen tables and chairs in different contemporary colours which can be mixed or matched to create appealing dining zones within schools, colleges, and universities. Designed to withstand constant use within school dining areas, the tables and chairs have sturdy metal frames with a choice of polypropylene or plywood seats.



A part of the Office Reality Group, Edu-Quip delivers canteen tables and chairs for free in the mainland UK. In addition, they also offer a professional nationwide installation service for complete customer satisfaction. All their tables and chairs are manufactured incorporating the cutting-edge technology and quality tested on stringent parameters to ensure the lasting finish and long-term durability.



The canteen tables and chairs offered by Edu-Quip can be used alone for single session dining or grouped into larger arrangements to facilitate function dining. A few of the products they have in the stock include Totnes School Canteen Unit, Dartmouth School Canteen Dining Units, ECO Express School Canteen Units, Keeler Express Canteen Units, etc.



A representative of Edu-Quip stated, "We are aware that planning a school dining room scheme and or layout can be time consuming, so we are here to help. We are proud to present our brightly coloured Button school canteen range and our Keeler style school canteen sets with feature beech seats remains a favourite school dining table and chair solution."



Edu-Quip has years of experience offering best-in-class furniture products to schools, universities, colleges, and academies across the U.K. It's the result of their hard work and dedication that so far, they have had the privilege to serve some of the globally recognised educational institutes in the UK. Those looking for top-quality school furniture can explore their wide collection online on Edu-Quip.co.uk.



In addition to canteen tables and chairs, Edu-Quip also provides furniture for use in sports rooms, art & craft class, science class, library, playground and different other rooms in schools. The store also has an in-house CAD design department and 3D visualisation capability which give their customers and project managers reassurance when planning projects.



About Edu-Quip

Edu-Quip is part of the Office Reality Group, and has been created to further their offering of educational furniture and to provide a one stop shop dedicated to schools, colleges and universities. Edu-Quip team continue to add products, visuals and informative content to the site with a view to making the user experience a good one.



