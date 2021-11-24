Edu-Quip Offers a Unique Collection of Canteen Furniture Designed to Enhance the Appearance and Feel of School Facilities

Somerset, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2021 -- Edu-Quip, a division of the Office Reality Group, offers a variety of school canteen furniture that improves the look and feel of school facilities. The canteen furniture comes in a variety of colours, sizes, and designs to suit the needs of the customers. Their school canteen furniture comes with great strength, attractive design, easy cleaning competitive price, fast delivery, and good after-sale service. Their school canteen furniture is designed with the highest quality corrosion free materials to ensure a longer service life.



Edu-canteen Quip's furniture can be used individually for single session meals or grouped into bigger setups for function dining. The wide range of school canteen furniture they offer includes Dining Tables, Dining Chairs, Folding Dining Tables, Outdoor Lunch Tables, Lunch Benches, Lunch Box Trolleys and many more. All their school canteen furniture comes with industry-standard factory warranties, and purchases over £100.00 ship for free to the UK mainland.



A representative of Edu-Quip stated, "Our school canteen furniture combines practicality with style, providing pupils, students and teachers with school dining furniture solutions that complement the environment and makes their dining experience a relaxing breakaway from the classroom. Even though we have one of the most comprehensive offerings of school dining room furniture, we are constantly adding to this department. If you can't find what you are looking for, call our realisation team, who will be happy to help specify the right school canteen or refectory furniture for your dining space."



Edu-Quip is one of the best online firms providing best-in-class furniture to schools, universities, institutions, and academies throughout the United Kingdom. They have had the honour of serving some of the world's most prestigious educational institutions in the UK because of their hard work and devotion. They also offer an optional nationwide installation service where our fully trained installers will fit the furniture and dispose of the packaging.



About Edu-Quip

Edu-Quip is part of the Office Reality Group, has been created to further their offering of educational furniture and to provide a one stop shop dedicated to schools, colleges and universities. Edu-Quip team continue to add products, visuals and informative content to the site with a view to making the user experience a good one.



