Edu-Quip Offers an Extensive Collection of Furniture for Schools with Free Delivery in the UK

Somerset, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2021 -- Edu-Quip, a part of the Office Reality Group, offers a large collection of furniture for schools, universities, colleges, and academies across the U.K. From school canteen furniture to classroom to playground, the online store has got all covered. No matter in which part of the UK the school or university is located, they provide free delivery on all orders above £100.00. What makes Edu-Quip stand out from the competition is their price match promise, meaning if any of the customers found the same product cheaper elsewhere, they will match the price of the product before the order.



A key school furniture supplier in the UK, Edu-Quip aims at providing top-notch products that meet the everyday requirements of students, teachers, and various other educational departments within this sector. All of the products that they have showcased on Edu-quip.co.uk are manufactured with robust materials incorporating cutting-edge technology to ensure the lasting finish and long-term durability.



Big disport folding chair, Boxer outdoor poly sofa, Flexi rectangular value tables, Dartmouth and school canteen dining units, are few of the top-quality school furniture from the extensive collection of Edu-Quip. The furniture that they provide is suitable for use in the canteen, sports room, art & craft class, science class, library, playground and different other rooms in schools. The store also has an in-house CAD design department and 3D visualisation capability which give their customers and project managers reassurance when planning projects.



Speaking more about their school furniture, one of their representatives stated, "With a wealth of knowledge, information, subjects, and motor-skills that children potentially have the ability to absorb, we aim to help you get ahead of the curve by organising and categorising specific sections that you can peruse, dependent on your school's or classroom requirements."



One of the foremost educational furniture providers, Edu-quip goes the extra mile to deliver world-class products to all its customers in the UK including schools, universities, colleges and other educational institutions. It's the result of their hard work and dedication that so far, they have had the privilege to serve some of the globally recognised educational institutes in the UK. So go online and shop for the best school furniture today!



About Edu-Quip

Edu-Quip is part of the Office Reality Group, which has been created to further their offering of educational furniture and to provide a one stop shop dedicated to schools, colleges and universities. Edu-quip team continues to add products, visuals and informative content to the site with a view to making the user experience a good one.



For more information, please visit – https://www.edu-quip.co.uk/



Contact Details



Unit 4A, Westpark 26

Wellington

Somerset

TA21 9AD

United Kingdom

Email - info@edu-quip.co.uk

Phone - 01823 663880 (Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm)