Edu-Quip Provides an Exclusive Range of School Chairs Fit for Any Educational Learning Environment

Somerset, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2022 -- Edu-Quip, an online furniture store, offers an exclusive collection of school chairs, student chairs and classroom seating to schools, colleges and universities across the UK. All the school chairs are manufactured to high commercial standards incorporating cutting-edge technology to ensure they withstand even the toughest of educational learning environments, without any wear and tear.



The school chairs are available in a variety of colours, sizes and materials to suit the varying tastes and needs of the customers. Series E Poly Chair, Flux Poly Skid-Base Chair, Archibold Lounge Chair, and Big Disport Folding Chair are some of the popular school chairs in their collection. Those looking for top quality school chairs for their educational institutes can order them directly from Edu-Quip.co.uk.



A leading furniture supplier in the UK, Edu-Quip also has an in-house CAD design department and 3D visualisation capability which give their customers and project managers reassurance when planning projects. What else, the store also provides free delivery on all orders above £100.00 in the mainland UK.



Talking about their school chairs, a representative of the company stated, "Most of our student chairs conform to the BS EN 1729 guide to British and European furniture standards. We offer a range of stacking and non-stacking lab stools, wooden classroom chairs, sofas, tub chairs, modular seating and ergonomic classroom chairs."



In addition to school chairs and seating, Edu-Quip also provides school desks, school tables, canteen furniture, classroom furniture, school store furniture and much more. What sets them apart is their ability to constantly upgrade their collection with new products that maintain customers' interests, helping them build long lasting relationships.



One of the foremost educational furniture suppliers, Edu-Quip goes the extra mile to deliver world-class products to all its customers in the UK including schools, universities, colleges and other educational institutions. It's the result of their hard work and dedication that so far, they have had the privilege to serve some of the globally recognised educational institutes in the UK.



About Edu-Quip

Edu-Quip is part of the Office Reality Group and has been created to further their offering of educational furniture and to provide a one-stop shop dedicated to schools, colleges and universities. Edu-Quip team continues to add products, visuals and informative content to the site with a view to making the user experience a good one.



For more information, please visit – https://www.edu-quip.co.uk/



Social Media Profiles



LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/office-reality-ltd/



Contact Details



Unit 4A, Westpark 26

Wellington

Somerset

TA21 9AD

United Kingdom

Email - info@edu-quip.co.uk

Phone - 01823 663880 (Mon-Fri: 9am-6pm)