Edu Special Asks Advocators of Children with Special Educational Needs to Fund Journal

Athens, Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- The creators of the Edu Special Journal are appealing to the public for financial backing to raise €30,000 via Indiegogo.com. Funds raised will go to achieve Edu Special’s goal of using their educational journal to raise awareness and promote integration of children with special disabilities all over the world. The campaign will run until November 11, 2013.



The journal was the brainchild of a group of young scientists who came together in Athens and found a shared interest in the education and support of children with special disabilities. The purpose of the journal is to give the people in charge of children’s education and well-being the tools to care for a more diverse group of children. The core team consists of 5 members but in the past year Edu Special has collaborated with 40 partners to produce the only journal of its kind in Greece.



The journal focuses on three different areas:



General education

Special education

New technologies



The aim is to engage with children with general and special educational needs through different education models, encouraging diversity within groups and understanding how to meet the needs of children who possess developmental disadvantages.



In order to reach audiences throughout Greece and across the globe, funds are needed to cover the publication costs of the journals themselves as well as marketing costs. By way of thanks to anyone who is able to help the educational journal come to fruition, Edu Special is offering a number of perks to investors. Any budding journalists or educational speakers can get their research papers published along with an exclusive interview about education in their native country for a €500 contribution. Smaller contributions can earn perks such as the first edition of the journal, a year’s subscription, company logo printed on the journal and others.



Eventually, Edu Special would like to see their journal in both educational and care facilities around the world. Alexandros Katsanis, head of the campaign says “We hope to promote diversity within education through understanding and commitment to children who have all kinds of general and special educational needs.”



About Edu Special

Edu Special was formed in Athens by young scientists who dreamed of making diversity and uniqueness in educational groups a common occurrence. More information about the company, the vision and the campaign can be found at: www.indiegogo.com/projects/journal-edu-special.