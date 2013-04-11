Eduard Romanyuta Is Nominated in Five Categories for Oe Video Music Awards

Odesa, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- The third OE VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS ceremony is coming closer. The most significant event in the world of Baltic music will take place on April, 27 in the Palace of Sports in Kyiv. Among the nominees and participants of the show are the music idols of millions of people from Latvia, Russia, Ukraine, Moldova and other countries.



It's already for the third time that TV-channel OE gives awards to the most successful, talented and promising artists of Baltic countries and the countries of the CIS. The main goal of OE VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS is "to support modern artists, discover new talents and promote the singers" This year the artists will fight for the first place in twelve nominations, among which are "Best Video", "Best Song", "Best Group" and other.



Eduard Romanyuta is represented at OE VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS in five categories: "Best Video" (music video on the song "Invincible", directed by Kadim Tarasov), "Best Foreign Language Song" ("I’ll Never Let You Go"), "Best Male Performance" ("Invincible"), "Best Song" ("I’ll Never Let You Go") and “Best Music Project” (“Invincible” and “I’ll Never Let You Go”). He is the only one of Ukrainian singers who competes in five most significant nominations with such famous titans of showbiz as Sergey Lazarev and Dima Bilan.



The choice of the winners depends solely on the audience. The vote consists of two stages. On the first stage that lasts till March, 26, the spectators can choose 5 out of 10 proposed nominees. On the second stage one can vote for only one singer out of five winners of the first vote. The vote will end in two hours before the beginning of the ceremony, where all the winners will be named and awarded.



It's not the first Eduard's nomination for this honorable award. Last year the singer was nominated in the category "Best New Artist" with his video on the song "Berega" ("The Shores").

You can support the singer by giving him your vote at the official website of OE VIDEO MUSIC AWARD: http://www.oetv.lv/oevma/2012/oevma-2012-oevma2012-oe-video-music-awards-2012.html



About Eduard Romanyuta

Eduard Romanyuta is the rising star of Ukrainian show business. At the age of twenty he is already the owner of numerous All-Ukrainian and international music awards. He has been a finalist of National Eurovision Selections for three times and in the last one took the third place. Eduard's songs get into rotation on the most popular youth radio stations of Europe and take high positions in music charts. Another proof of constantly growing popularity of the artist is being nominated in four categories for one of the most significant awards in the world of European music - OE MUSIC VIDEO AWARDS.



Eduard Romanyuta's Official Website - http://www.eduardromanyuta.com