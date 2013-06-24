Eduard Romanyuta Presents to the Audience His New Summer Dance Song "Betray"

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- On the brink of hot summer Eduard Romanyuta makes his fans and audience happy by presenting a new song "Betray". It has already hit the radio stations of Russia and Europe. Listen to the hottest dancing hit of this summer on your favourite radio station and on music portal Tophit.ru



After innumerable premieres and received awards that have accompanied the young singer since the beginning of the year, Eduard Romanyuta doesn't have the slightest wish to stop. He presents to the audience his new song. A fresh dancing hit is called "Betray" and it's already conquering the charts of all the radio stations of Russia and Europe. Quite soon the song will be available on music-media portal "Tophit.ru"



The author of the song is a professional Swedish composer and this cooperation is not by chance. Swedish music writers had already created a song for Eduard. This was the hit "Get Real with My Heart", which Eduard sang at Eurovision Song Contest 2013. The attempt to represent his own country at Eurovision - 2013 ended with a noble third place. Let us hope that the same interesting and successful future awaits this creation either.



The release of a new song has been long awaited and fervently discussed by the fans of the singer. The name of the song "Betray" speaks for itself. The song tells us about an inner conflict and about the feelings of the main character, who feels that his sweetheart is thinking about betraying him. He tells her: "Don't waste my time".



Don’t miss the newest song from your favourite singer on his official website, on media portal tophit.ru or on your favourite radio station.



Eduard Romanyuta is a young singer of Ukrainian pop-music, laureate of numerous national and international Grand prix and first prizes at music festivals and song contests, a 21-year-old with over 15 years of experience on stage. Now Eduard is actively releasing new songs, making revolutionary music videos, conquering the top positions in national and international charts, receiving different awards. Listen to a new hit from a young star - a fresh summer dance song "Betray". Check it out on your favourite radio station.



http://www.eduardromanyuta.com



Eduard Romanyuta

Ternopil, Ukraine

info@eduardromanyuta.com