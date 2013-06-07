Eduard Romanyuta Wins Two OE MUSIC AWARDS Leaving Russian Pop-Stars Far Behind

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- The most popular entertainment TV-channel OETV announced the winners of the third annual award OE MUSIC AWARDS. Eduard Romanyuta gained victory in two categories at once. The young singer managed to win the competition with famous superstars of Russian showbiz and get the victory in the most important nomination of the ceremony.



OE MUSIC AWARDS is one of the most significant awards in the music world of Baltic countries and the countries of CIS. For the third time the best performers compete to win love of the audience and their votes in 15 nominations. In such a way OETV Channel supports and popularizes high quality music and talented singers.



For Eduard this year’s OE MUSIC AWARDS brought two victories at once: "Best Music Video" and "Best Foreign Language Song". In these nominations Eduard managed to beat such superstars of pop-music like Sergey Lazarev, Timati, Dan Balan, Maxim and many others. According to the organizers, "Best Music Video" is the most important nomination of the whole award and it's Eduard's smashing music video "Invincible" that gained unprecedented victory in it. Let us remind you, that the director of this breathtaking and shoking video is Kadim Tarasov. In the category "Best Foreign Language Song" Eduard's tender ballad about unhappy love "I'll Never Let Go" won the first place.



It's not the first time that Eduard is nominated for the award of OETV Channel. Last year he was one of the nominees in the category "Best New Artist". This time he was presented in 5 categories and won two of them. The singer confidently goes up the ladder of European showbiz and is already a worthy competitor to the most popular and acknowledged singers of Russian and Ukrainian stages.



Let us remind you that the choice of the winners of OE MUSIC AWARDS in each category depends on the people's vote, therefore the victory in such important nominations would mean a lot to any artist. Eduard is grateful to everyone who voted and supported him. The young star promises to go on pleasing his fans and admirers with astonishing videos and high quality music.



