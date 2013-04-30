Educating Masses with a Leading Eco-Friendly Blog of Green Industry

Punjab, Pakistan -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Human beings have been blessed with the wondrous gifts of nature and everything in this world is made for our own consumption, protection and salvation. Taking care of the environment is not only a social responsibility of every citizen of this planet, it is beginning to be the only way left to preserve the limited resources of the earth for future generations. Green Fellow is a not for profit blog site where many like-minded bloggers come together to share information and facts about what is essential for the environmental protection and how each human being can play his or her role to keep the earth from losing its resources.



Green tips, activities to preserve and enhance the remnants of earthly resources and to keep the environment from being polluted are some of the major issues dealt with through helpful and informative articles. Known as the Green blog, Green Fellow allows people from all walks of life to contribute to one purpose: Saving the Earth and its environment from man-made catastrophes. This Eco-friendly Blog is definitely an eye opener for those who do not understand the importance of saving the planet from man’s own evils and significance of the results that come from polluting the environment. There is a saying “You reap what you sow”, and human beings today, thanks to the amount of air, water and noise pollution and contamination have sowed many unconquered evils dwelling in nature. A number of illnesses and diseases have spread due to the pollution-causing industries and factories.



Toxic waste is another such evil which man has created by unabashedly dumping chemical wastes into water streams and rivers. Unclean water results in many diseases that are widespread in underdeveloped nations. Many polluting factories are set up in the heart of third world nations where human rights and environment protection clauses are not in place. It is the responsibility of each human being to fight for a greener planet and to save up resources such as electricity, water and switch to alternatives such as solar and hydro energy.



Other green tips include the abandoning of plastic and polyethene bags and switching to paper bags or those made of cloth that can be disposed off easily. Preserving food resources is also a better way to contribute to society where one fourth of humans on the planet starve each day.



The Green Blog educates the masses about preserving the earth’s gifts for the coming generations by contributing as much as we can to supporting a greener planet.



For more information, please visit http://www.greenfellow.org/