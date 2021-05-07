Education Apps Market May See a Big Move: Duolingo, Edmodo, Lumosity

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title 'Global Education Apps Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia and important players/vendors such as Age of Learning, Duolingo, Edmodo, Lumosity, Rosetta Stone, WizIQ. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2027.
Summary
About Education Apps
The report covers the details of revenue generated across regions, namely the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. analysts forecast the global education apps market to grow at a CAGR of 27.46% during the period Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global education apps market for Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Global Education Apps Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- Age of Learning
- Duolingo
- Edmodo
- Lumosity
- Rosetta Stone
- WizIQ
Market driver
- Growing demand for STEM-based apps
Market challenge
- High cost of interoperability and OS fragmentation
Market trend
- Growing focus on wearable technology
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2027
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Global education apps market by higher education
- Global education apps market by pre-K-12
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Education apps market in Americas
- Education apps market in APAC
....Continued
