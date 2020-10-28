Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Global Education Apps Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Education Apps Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Education Apps.

Major Players are:

Age of Learning (United States), Duolingo (United States), EdX (United States), Khan Academy (United States), Edmodo (United States), Lumosity (United States), Rosetta Stone (United States), WizIQ (India), BenchPrep (United States), Duo Labs (United States) and IXL Learning (United States).

Brief Overview on Global Education Apps

Education Apps is referred to as an application which is made for an educational purpose. The educational apps can be run on mobile, tablet and laptops also. Due to the rise in startups related to educational startups and development of wearable technologies, there is a driving factor for the educational apps. While the high cost associated with the interoperability and OS fragmentation, and eye strain caused due to prolong reading can hinder the market growth. Instead of all this, there is also the growing opportunities caused due to the rapid proliferation of new technologies related to education.

The Global Education Apps Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Wearable technology, Smartphones), Application (K-12 education, Higher education), Cost Structure (Free, Paid)

Market Drivers

- Rise in Educational Startups and Development of Wearable Technologies

- Growing Demand for STEM-Based Apps

Market Trend

- Growing Focus on Wearable Technology

- Audio-books Application is Gaining Traction Among E-readers

Restraints

- High Cost of Interoperability and OS Fragmentation

- Cause of Eyestrain Due to Prolong Reading

Opportunities

- Rapid Proliferation of New Educational Technologies



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Education Apps Market:

Chapter 1: Global Education Apps Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Education Apps Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Global Education Apps Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Education Apps Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Education Apps Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Global Education Apps Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Global Education Apps Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Education Apps Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Education Apps Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Education Apps Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Education Apps Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



