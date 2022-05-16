New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Education Data Security Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Education Data Security market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Definition:

One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the market is the wide-ranging security approaches. Realizing the need for data security systems, institutions are adopting dedicated measures to provide protection against security threats. Education data security is one of the emerging concerns of the education industry. The rise in the need for data security for the protection of portable devices and mobiles is likely to fuel the growth of the education data security system market over the forecast period. These cybersecurity systems provide detective, preventive, and corrective controls to supervise device management, payment environment, data encryption, network infrastructure, network segregation, and real-time monitoring, in turn, providing protection against known and unknown security threats. Most schools and institutions are adopting portable technologies in order to decrease their operational costs and empower the faculty and students with smart learning technologies. Portable devices are significantly dependent on cloud services and the network service that is one of the crucial factors for the education data security market.



Market Trends:

High Demand for Cloud-based Cybersecurity



Market Drivers:

Increasing Cyber-Attacks Demand for Scalable High-Security Solutions

Stringent Government Laws against Cybercrimes and Cyber Fraud



Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Third-Party Managed Security Service Providers

Rise in the Adoption of Data Security Tools along with Developed Software Solutions



The Global Education Data Security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Service), Application (K-12 Education, Higher Education), Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud)



Global Education Data Security market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



In June 2019, Symantec Corp. a global cybersecurity leader and an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) has announced a new service for Symantec's Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) solution and Amazon GuardDuty to provide automated remediation and enhanced threat intelligence for AWS workloads and storage.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



