Education Gamification Market May See a Big Move : Axonify, Paradigm Learning, Fundamentor

Scope of the Report of Education Gamification

Gamification is the process of implementing game mechanics into non-gaming contexts to drive user engagement and to enhance problem-solving. Points, badges, leaderboards, challenges, and rewards are some examples of game mechanics. Gamification does not create real games but uses game techniques to engage students in comprehensive learning mechanisms. The growing improvements in game development engines will drive the growth prospects for the global education gamification market during the forecast period. The increasing technological development in the gaming sector will encourage the small and medium-sized education gamification companies to enter the education market.



On 24th June 2019, Classcraft launched storytelling mode for K-12 academic education to utilize the benefits of storytelling. This storytelling model helps teachers and trainers to motivate students to learn effectively and maintain engagement. This will positively impact the gamification education market.



The Global Education Gamification Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Structural Gamification, Content Gamification), Application (Academic (K-12 and Higher Education), Corporate Learning), Technology (Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR)), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises)



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Improvement in Gamification Technology

- Awareness through Advertisement will boost the Market

- Maintaining User Engagement and Interest Throughout the Learning Process



Market Drivers:

- Growing Prevalence of Digital Learning and their Benefits

- Need for Advancing the Learning Experience



Market Trend:

- Rising use of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

- Increasing Penetration of Gamification in Mobile Apps



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



