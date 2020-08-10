Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Education Gamification Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Education Gamification Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Education Gamification Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Top players in Global Education Gamification Market are:

Bunchball (United States), Classcraft Studios Inc. (Canada), GoGo Labs Inc. (United States), GP Strategies (United States), Axonify (Canada), Paradigm Learning (United States), Recurrence Inc (United States), Fundamentor (United States), Gametize (Singapore), GradeCraft (United States)



Brief Overview on Education Gamification

Gamification is the process of implementing game mechanics into non-gaming contexts to drive user engagement and to enhance problem-solving. Points, badges, leaderboards, challenges, and rewards are some examples of game mechanics. Gamification does not create real games but uses game techniques to engage students in comprehensive learning mechanisms. The growing improvements in game development engines will drive the growth prospects for the global education gamification market during the forecast period. The increasing technological development in the gaming sector will encourage the small and medium-sized education gamification companies to enter the education market.



Recent Development in Global Education Gamification Market:

On 24th June 2019, Classcraft launched storytelling mode for K-12 academic education to utilize the benefits of storytelling. This storytelling model helps teachers and trainers to motivate students to learn effectively and maintain engagement. This will



The Global Education Gamification Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Structural Gamification, Content Gamification), Application (Academic (K-12 and Higher Education), Corporate Learning), Technology (Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR)), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises)



Market Drivers

- Growing Prevalence of Digital Learning and their Benefits

- Need for Advancing the Learning Experience

Market Trend

- Rising use of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

- Increasing Penetration of Gamification in Mobile Apps



Market Challenges

- Some Poorly Designed and Less Engagement Gamification Education Apps



Market Restraints:

- Unavailability of Gamification Learning to Low-Income group Families

- More Time Spent on E-Learning Facing Screens of Gadgets Might cause Health Related Issues



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Improvement in Gamification Technology

- Awareness through Advertisement will boost the Market

- Maintaining User Engagement and Interest Throughout the Learning Process



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



