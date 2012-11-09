Education ICT Market in Australia 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Analysts forecast the Education Information and Communication Technology market in Australia to grow at a CAGR of 3.15 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of high-definition video and online interactive programs. The Education ICT market in Australia has also been witnessing the emergence of virtual classrooms. However, the reluctance of educational institutions to update ICT infrastructure frequently could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Education ICT Market in Australia 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on Australia. It also covers the Education ICT market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., HP Co., IBM Corp., and Microsoft Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Accenture plc, Acer Inc., Oracle Corp., and SAP AG.



