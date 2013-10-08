Education in Potchefstroom Campus of the North West University - Apply Now

Potchefstroom, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Northwest university is a regionally accredited university which is formed after merging of three different campuses at Potchefstroom, Val Triangle and Mafikeng in South Africa. Various courses are offered by Northwest University in variety of associate, baccalaureate, master and doctorate in the field of Commerce, Law, Human and Social Science, Arts, Humanities and Engineering. Each of the campus offers something special to the students like Mafikeng campus focuses more on animal health and agricultural sciences while Potchefstroom campus has more focus on study of nuclear engineering.



Economic sciences and information technology courses are offered in Vaal Triangle campus. Development in research work is of prime importance in NWU and it is also encouraged. Research Entities model has been introduced by NWU to fast track the research output so that new start groups can be formed for new projects and more scope can be created for existing groups for their growth. Northwest university was ranked 23 among all the different universities in the South Africa and got a rank of 1677 out of 20300 universities all over the world.



International students have great interest in NWU and students from 62 different countries from all over the world study there. The good thing about NWU is that it has global competitiveness in terms of various courses offered by it and it also has collaboration with many prestigious global academic institutions. This is the reason behind the success of the graduates of NWU who have skills and innovative thinking which is asked by the employers all over the world. Foreign students are enrolled in different courses with the assistance of NWU after completing procedures stated by government.



Medical aid schemes are available to international students so that they remain secure to any unfortunate events. Scholarships are provided to meritorious students and a portion is granted to those students who are coming through exchange programs from other countries. NWU career center is an important part of NWU which promotes employability among the students of the university. NWU have one of the best campus placement records for its students because of direct tie up with many companies. The curriculum is designed in such a way so that it will assist in delivering the graduates that have skills which can be used in the market. The support structure is in place for the students so that they can understand the current market trends and can evolve according to it.



About Potchefstroom Campus of the NWU

At the Potchefstroom Campus of the NWU we strive toward becoming a research-driven campus, where excellence in teaching-learning and research are mutually reinforced. We have eight faculties, including Arts, Natural Sciences, Theology, Law, Economic and Management Sciences, Education Sciences, Engineering, and Health Sciences, and 23 innovative research entities, centres and platforms, which produce relevant and focused research of the highest quality.