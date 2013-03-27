Education Management Corp (NASDAQ:EDMC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors of Education Management Corp (NASDAQ:EDMC) shares over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Education Management C officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by potentially failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Education Management Corp reported that its Total Revenue declined from over $2.88 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to over $2.76 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012.



Its Net income of $229.51 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 declined to a Net Loss of over $1.51 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012.



Shares of Education Management Corp (NASDAQ:EDMC) declined from $27.99 per share in December 2011 to as low as $3.03 per share in November 2012.



Then on March 22, 2013, Education Management Corp disclosed that on March klax19, 2013, it received a subpoena from the Division of Enforcement of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) requesting documents and information relating to the Company's valuation of goodwill and to its bad debt allowance for student receivables. The Company intends to cooperate with the SEC in its investigation.



On March 26, 2013, NASDAQ:EDMC shares closed at $3.65 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High of $16.16 per share.



