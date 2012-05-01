Education Management Corp (NASDAQ:EDMC) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- Certain officers and directors of Education Management Corp are under investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders in NASDAQ:EDMC.



Investors who purchased shares Education Management Corp (NASDAQ:EDMC) as early as 2008 or earlier and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:EDMC shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on potential wrongdoing by certain officers and directors of Education Management Corp in connection with possible misconduct at certain of Education Management Corp schools.



Education Management Corp’s schools, among other for-profit schools, became under scrutiny in mid-2010 after the Government Accountability Office issued a report raising concerns into certain business practices at certain for-profit schools, including questionable recruiting and advertisement practices.



While Education Management’s Total Revenue over the past four filing periods rose from $1.68billion to $2.88billion and its Net Income increased from $65.99million to $229.51million, respectively, its shares are down by more than 50% of its current 52weeks High.



Shares of Education Management Corp (NASDAQ:EDMC) traded in the end of December 2011 at almost $30 per share and closed recently as low as $12 per share.



NASDAQ:EDMC stocks closed on April 30, 2012 at $12.40 per share.



