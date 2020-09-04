Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- A latest survey on Global Education Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2025*. The outbreak of covid-19 in global market haves made companies uncertain about their future secario as the prolonged lock-down finds serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are American Public Education (United States) , Capella Education Company (United States) , Bridgepoint Education (United States) , KAPLAN (United States) , Grand Canyon Education (United States) , K12 Inc. (United States) , KNEWTON (United States) , Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (United States) , Dubai International Academy (United Arab) , GEMS Education (United Arab) and Higher Colleges of Technology (United Arab).



Scope of the Study

Education refers to a practice of facilitating learning through knowledge, skills, ethics, beliefs and certain habits. Education is never ending market, increasing educational infrastructure, awareness and spending on education, growing demand of online education and government initiatives in educational sector would drive the market in the long standing. Number of private players in education market increased in last few years.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Educational Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

- Growing Demand of ICT and E- Learning Techniques



Market Trend

- Increasing Adoption of Early Childhood Education



Restraints

- Stringent Government Regulations



Opportunities

- Increasing Awareness about Higher Education , Increasing Number of Private Tutorials and Technological Advancement and Government Initiatives



Market Analysis by Types: Private education , Public education and Others



Market Analysis by Applications: K-12 education , Higher education and Others



Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are American Public Education (United States) , Capella Education Company (United States) , Bridgepoint Education (United States) , KAPLAN (United States) , Grand Canyon Education (United States) , K12 Inc. (United States) , KNEWTON (United States) , Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (United States) , Dubai International Academy (United Arab) , GEMS Education (United Arab) and Higher Colleges of Technology (United Arab).



Quantitative Data:



Market Data breakdown by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

- Education Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [Private education , Public education and Others] (Historical & Forecast)

- Education Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [K-12 education , Higher education and Others] (Historical & Forecast)

- Education Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

- Education Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

- Education Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Education market report:

