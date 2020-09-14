Education Reference Desk Announces 2020's Most Affordable Colleges Offering Online Ph.D. Degrees

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- According to a recent study, 49% of surveyed college students indicated that their family's financial situation has been affected because of COVID-19.



In light of these financially challenging times, Education Reference Desk has recently published its list of the most affordable colleges offering online Ph.D. Degrees.



Schools considered for this ranking were collected from official accrediting agency websites, are regionally or nationally accredited, and offer at least one fully online Ph.D. degree.



Pulling data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), colleges were evaluated based on their affordability.



As part of the rankings, EduRef.net also published detailed profiles outlining each school on its list. Students can use these profiles to evaluate each school's net prices, acceptance rates, accreditation and other helpful information.



"Online programs offer a flexible learning environment for students who have to balance classes with working a full-time job, caring for their family or other responsibilities during COVID-19 restrictions," said Education Reference Desk's spokesperson, "The Most Affordable Online Colleges Offering Online Ph.D. Degrees ranking allow students to compare accredited schools and find those that best fit their financial situation, education interests and career goals."



The EduRef.net 2020 ranking for the Most Affordable Online Ph.D. Degrees ranks Amridge University #1 and New Mexico State University and Jacksonville State University rounding out the top three.



The complete rankings are as follows:



1 Amridge University

2 New Mexico State University

3 University of Florida

4 Jacksonville State University

5 Murray State University

6 Troy University

7 Valdosta State University

8 University of Arkansas at Little Rock

9 University of Southern Mississippi

10 University of North Dakota

11 University of Missouri

12 University of Arkansas

13 University of the Cumberlands

14 Mississippi State University

15 Old Dominion University

16 Northern Illinois University

17 University of Alabama

18 Virginia Commonwealth University

19 The University of Tennessee – Knoxville

20 Bay Path University

21 Auburn University

22 Bethel University – MN

23 Hampton University



University response to EduRef.net rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EduRef.net, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, the U.S. Dept. of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.eduref.net/most-affordable-colleges/online-phd-programs/



About EduRef.net

EduRef.net reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that have helped prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



