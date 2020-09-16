Education Reference Desk Announces 2020's Most Affordable Online Fire Science Degrees

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- According to a recent study, 53% of surveyed high school grads considering college indicated that their family's financial situation has been affected because of COVID-19 while 49% of surveyed current college students indicated the same.



In light of these financially challenging times, Education Reference Desk has recently published its list of the most affordable schools offering online Fire Science degrees.



Schools considered for this ranking were collected from official accrediting agency websites, are regionally or nationally accredited, and offer at least one fully online [degree name] degree.



Pulling data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), colleges were evaluated based on their affordability.



"Online programs can offer a flexible learning environment for students who have to balance classes with working a full-time job, caring for their family or other responsibilities during COVID-19 restrictions," said Education Reference Desk's spokesperson, "The Most Affordable Online Fire Science Degrees ranking allows students to compare accredited schools and find those that best fit their financial situation, education interests and career goals."



The EduRef.net 2020 ranking for the Most Affordable Online Fire Science Degrees ranks St. Petersburg College #1 with Fayetteville State University and College of Southern Nevada rounding out the top three.

The complete rankings are as follows:



1 St. Petersburg College

2 Fayetteville State University

3 College of Southern Nevada

4 Pierce College at Puyallup

5 University of Florida

6 Columbia Southern University

7 American Public University System

8 University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

9 California State University-San Marcos

10 Idaho State University

11 Eastern Kentucky University

12 Eastern Oregon University

13 Western Illinois University

14 Colorado State University-Fort Collins

15 Salem State University

16 Purdue University Global*

17 University of Cincinnati

18 Upper Iowa University

19 Point Park University

20 Anna Maria College

21 Liberty University



University response to EduRef.net rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EduRef.net, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, the U.S. Dept. of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.eduref.net/most-affordable-colleges/online-fire-science-degrees/



