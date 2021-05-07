Education Reference Desk Announces 2021's Most Affordable Online Master's in Computer Engineering

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- In light of these financially challenging times, Education Reference Desk has recently published its list of the Most Affordable Online Master's In Computer Engineering.



Schools considered for this ranking were collected from official accrediting agency websites, are regionally or nationally accredited, and offer at least one fully online psychology degree.



Pulling data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), colleges were evaluated based on their affordability.



As part of the rankings, EduRef.net also published detailed profiles outlining each school on its list. Students can use these profiles to evaluate each school's net prices, acceptance rates, accreditation, and other helpful information.



"Online programs can offer a flexible learning environment for students who have to balance classes with working a full-time job, caring for their family or other responsibilities during COVID-19 restrictions," said Education Reference Desk's spokesperson, "The Most Affordable Online Master's In Computer Engineering ranking allows students to compare accredited schools and find those that best fit their financial situation, education interests and career goals."



The EduRef.net 2021 ranking for the Most Affordable Online Master's In Computer Engineering ranks University of Florida #1 with Florida Atlantic University and University of Michigan-Dearborn rounding out the top three.



The complete rankings are as follows:



1 University of Florida

2 Florida Atlantic University

3 University of Michigan – Dearborn

4 Purdue University – Main Campus

5 Missouri University of Science and Technology

6 University of New Mexico

7 University of Utah

8 University of Idaho

9 University of Arizona – Engineering

10 University of Arizona

11 Georgia Institute of Technology

12 Iowa State University

13 Old Dominion University

14 University of Delaware

15 North Carolina State University

16 The University of Texas at Austin

17 Mississippi State University

18 Kansas State University

19 University of South Carolina-Columbia

20 Colorado State University-Fort Collins



University response to EduRef.net rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EduRef.net, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, the U.S. Dept. of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.eduref.net/most-affordable-colleges/online-masters-computer-engineering/



About EduRef.net

EduRef.net reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that have helped prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



