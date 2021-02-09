Education Reference Desk Announces 2021's Most Affordable Online Master's in Data Science Programs

EduRef.net, a nationally recognized provider of college planning resources, announces their picks for the Most Affordable Online Master’s In Data Science Programs in 2021.
Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- According to a recent study , 53% of surveyed high school grads considering college indicated that their family's financial situation has been affected because of COVID-19 while 49% of surveyed current college students indicated the same.
In light of these financially challenging times, Education Reference Desk has recently published its list of the Most Affordable Online Master's In Data Science Programs.
Schools considered for this ranking were collected from official accrediting agency websites, are regionally or nationally accredited, and offer at least one fully online master's degree in data science.
Pulling data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), colleges were evaluated based on their affordability.
As part of the rankings, EduRef.net also published detailed profiles outlining each school on its list. Students can use these profiles to evaluate each school's net prices, acceptance rates, accreditation, and other helpful information.
"Online programs can offer a flexible learning environment for students who have to balance classes with working a full-time job, caring for their family or other responsibilities during COVID-19 restrictions," said Education Reference Desk's spokesperson, "The Most Affordable Online Master's In Data Science Programs ranking allows students to compare accredited schools and find those that best fit their financial situation, education interests and career goals."
The EduRef.net 2021 ranking for the Most Affordable Online Master's In Data Science Programs ranks Western Governors University #1 with The University of West Florida and Kent State University at Salem rounding out the top three.
The complete rankings are as follows:
1. Western Governors University
2. The University of West Florida
3. Kent State University at Salem
4. Middle Georgia State University
5. University of Illinois at Springfield
6. Arizona State University
7. Bellevue University
8. Fort Hays State University
9. Southern Arkansas University
10. University of Maryland Global Campus
11. University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
12. Georgia Institute of Technology
13. University of North Dakota
14. University of Illinois Urbana – Champaign
15. Charleston Southern University
16. Davenport University
17. University of Kansas
18. The College of Saint Scholastica
19. Utica College
20. Cabrini University
21. National University
22. Notre Dame of Maryland University
23. Southern New Hampshire University Online
University response to EduRef.net rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.
The rankings and data were produced for EduRef.net, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, the U.S. Dept. of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.
