Education Reference Desk Announces 2021's Most Affordable Online Master's in School Counseling

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- According to a recent study, 53% of surveyed high school grads considering college indicated that their family's financial situation has been affected because of COVID-19 while 49% of surveyed current college students indicated the same.



In light of these financially challenging times, Education Reference Desk has recently published its list of the Most Affordable Online Master's In School Counseling.



Schools considered for this ranking were collected from official accrediting agency websites, are regionally or nationally accredited, and offer at least one fully online master's degree in school counseling.



Pulling data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), colleges were evaluated based on their affordability.



As part of the rankings, EduRef.net also published detailed profiles outlining each school on its list. Students can use these profiles to evaluate each school's net prices, acceptance rates, accreditation, and other helpful information.



"Online programs can offer a flexible learning environment for students who have to balance classes with working a full-time job, caring for their family or other responsibilities during COVID-19 restrictions," said Education Reference Desk's spokesperson, "The Most Affordable Online Master's In School Counseling ranking allows students to compare accredited schools and find those that best fit their financial situation, education interests and career goals."



The EduRef.net 2021 ranking for the Most Affordable Online Master's In School Counseling ranks Capella University #1 with Southeastern Oklahoma State University and the University of Louisiana-Monroe rounding out the top three.



The complete rankings are as follows:



1. Capella University

2. Southeastern Oklahoma State University

3. University of Louisiana-Monroe

4. Lamar University

5. Albany State University

6. West Texas A & M University

7. Southern Arkansas University

8. Arkansas State University

9. Adams State University

10. University of North Dakota

11. College of William and Mary

12. University of the Southwest

13. Salem College

14. Campbellsville University

15. University of the Cumberlands

16. Kansas State University

17. University of Missouri

18. Prescott College

19. Missouri Baptist University

20. Lubbock Christian University

21. Southwestern Assemblies of God University

22. Concordia University-Irvine

23. Liberty University

24. Creighton University



University response to EduRef.net rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.



The rankings and data were produced for EduRef.net, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, the U.S. Dept. of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.



The rankings have been published at https://www.eduref.net/most-affordable-colleges/online-masters-school-counseling/



About EduRef.net

EduRef.net reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that have helped prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.



