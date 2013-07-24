Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- In recent times, there has been a significant growth in Smart Classrooms. A smart classroom is equipped with multimedia components which are designed to enrich the teaching and learning process. Technology in education has played a significant role in educating and connecting the students to the existing and future learning opportunities. Smart Classrooms have been enhanced with advanced technological learning aids, thereby revolutionizing the whole teaching and learning process. In many impoverished districts and states, technology has allowed students to experience world-class education and actively participate in advanced placement courses.



There are a number of new trends that are creating new opportunities for the education providers and learners so that information can be effectively accessed by the end-users, including people with disabilities. Assistive and Learning Management Solutions are enabling the teachers to deliver special education in classrooms and not in segregated special needs classrooms. The constant progression of technology in education has helped educators to create classrooms, which are concrete, developed and collaborative, conducted entirely through web services.



Ed Tech is used to improve education with various types of devices used such as tablets, interactive displays, interactive whiteboards, adaptive devices and many other types of products used for educational purpose. There is still time for the education system to utilize technology in education to its fullest potential because of logistics hurdles - finances being the main hurdle. The major vendors offering Ed Tech products and services to the end-users are Apple, Blackboard, Discovery Communication, Dell, Dynavox Mayer-Johnson, HP, Jenzabar, IBM and Toshiba. Therefore, the tremendous advancements in Ed Tech have led to the development of speech and recognition technology, interactive software, and utilization of portable products.



This research report categorizes Smart Classrooms/Ed Tech to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



On the basis of educational hardware:



Interactive whiteboards

Projectors

Interactive displays

Printers

Interactive tables

Audio systems

Others



On the basis of educational systems:



Learning Management Systems (LMS)

Learning Content Management Systems (LCMS)

Learning Content Development Systems (LCDS)

Student Response Systems (SRS)

Assessment systems

Collaboration systems

Classroom management systems

Document management systems

Content creation systems



On the basis of enabling technologies:



Educational gaming

Educational analytics

Educational Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Educational security

Educational dashboard



On the basis of verticals:



Kindergarten

K-12



