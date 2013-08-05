Education Technology (Ed Tech) & Smart Classroom Market Poised to Grow to $59.90 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- The report "Education Technology (Ed Tech) and Smart Classroom Market [Hardware (IWB, Projectors, Displays, Printers); Systems (LMS, LCMS, LCDS, SRS, DMS); Technologies (Gaming, Analytics, ERP, Dashboards)]: Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)" has defined and segmented the global Ed Tech market with analysis and forecasting of the global and regional opportunities in this market. It also highlights the drivers and restraints for this market along with the insights on trends, opportunities and challenges. MarketsandMarkets has segmented the Smart Classrooms/Ed Tech market by the types of Ed Tech-enabled hardware products and systems. The hardware products comprise interactive whiteboards, projectors, interactive displays, printers, interactive tables, and audio systems. On the other hand, the educational systems have been classified into Learning Management Systems (LMS), Learning Content Management Systems (LCMS), Learning Content Development Systems (LCDS), Student Response Systems (SRS), assessment systems, collaboration systems, classroom management systems, and document management systems.



With rapid, relentless and continuous advancement in technology, the requirements of students and teachers in the sphere of education are also undergoing a tremendous change. Teachers have begun to connect with their students by using network and communication channels across the globe. Recently, a phase of interactive marketing hub has emerged where students studying at any level can get connected with their teachers and parents through these devices on a regular basis.



The concept of a smart classroom stems from the incorporation of the latest advancements in the education technology (Ed Tech) and solutions. Ed Tech engulfs innovations that help educational institutions or universities employ the large amounts of data and interactions across various students engaged in different systems such as Learning Management Systems (LMS), Student Information Systems (SIS) and Student Response Systems (SRS). Recently, numerous new tools have been developed which help educators and instructors to keep a track of the progress of the students and advise them when needed. These are further augmented by social, mobile and video learning.



The report also provides market forecasts for five types of enabling technologies that are offered in Ed Tech such as educational gaming, educational analytics, educational ERP, educational security, and educational dashboards. The products and services, along with each of their sub-segments are further classified by regions. Regions covered include North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).



The major forces driving the market are lower developmental costs, increased hardware and connectivity, expanded distribution and ease of use. At the same time, various opportunities exist for Smart Classroom market such as growing literacy skills, funding limitations, and breaking down district-wide barriers.



The global Ed Tech market is estimated to grow from $31.31 billion in 2013 to $59.90 billion in 2018. This represents a Compound Annual Growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% from 2013 to 2018. In the current scenario, educational cloud isexpected to be the largest adaptor for technologies used in the education sector. In terms of regions, North America is poised to be the biggest market for Ed Tech. However, over the next five years, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is set to experience increased market traction, to become the biggest Ed Tech market globally.



