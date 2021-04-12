Education Video for Yeshivas Moving Mount Sinai Online

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- In the fifty days following Passover (Pesach) and Easter known as Shavout (Jewish Community) and Pentecost (Christians), it turns out there are still lost lessons yet to be learned. SoRichIam Media Executive, LeTicia Lee, says she experienced one of those strange encounters multiple times with the man known as Moses (Moshe) for nearly ten years in a dream until he finally appeared to her in person. Whether or not readers believe in the super natural, one must admit the times we are in are anything but "normal".



Lee is author of the book, My Love is One and its accompanying documentary, My Love is One TELL THEM! The book details how she met the Ancient and humble Leader, Moses. Yes, she means the same Man who divided the Red Sea and led the Hebrew slaves out of Egypt.



No matter how strange it may seem, many who follow her on Twitter say much of what she says just makes sense. However, she herself can't explain why he chose to speak to her.



She simply says, "I was listening". She tells us He says it was as likely as hearing a pin drop at a rock concert. But she did.



Shavout celebrates Moses giving the Torah (including the infamous Ten Commandments) to the Jews on Mount Sinai. Christians celebrate receiving the Holy Spirit one week later during Pentecost. Lee says both are relevant.



But she says one should not assume who the Messiah is or is not until reading the book or watching the documentary. She says Moses clarifies and helps prepare the way for the true Messiah soon to come.



She assures us that the truth supersedes all religious beliefs. Therefore, all are welcomed to come and learn.



Lee encourages Yeshiva Schools, Torah Classes, Bible Study classes, and the curious to watch and study the documentary, My Love is One TELL THEM! at www.TellThem.Live during these 50 days.



In addition, SoRichIam Media is offering a 25% discount to rabbis and teachers who desire to use the book, My Love is One (Retails $29.99 on Amazon), as a study guide when they purchase 20 books or more for their classes.



Interested parties should send an email to TeachersEd@SoRichIam.com with promo code "Freedom_50" in the subject line. The offer is valid through midnight May 15, 2021.



About SoRichIam

SoRichIam Media is a privately owned American duo boutique book publisher and film/video production and distribution company.



