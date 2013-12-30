Educational Language Mobile Gaming Fundraiser Is Launched on Indiegogo Website

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Ben Liu, a father who has also worked as a teacher for 20 years, has just launched a fundraiser on Indiegogo to try to raise money to market his innovative and educational West Journey Spell Force voice language game. The game, which Liu says is the first voice language game released on the mobile application market, helps kids to practice their speech and learn language.



As someone who has been into gaming for 25 years, Liu understands how fun and engaging mobile games can be. And as a teacher, he sees first-hand how challenging it can be to keep kids interested in traditional educational games. Because these games tend to focus more on learning and education rather than playing, some kids find it difficult to pay attention to them and use them as a learning tool. That is why he was inspired to create the game, which is being produced by BenBen Information Technology Limited.



In an effort to create a language learning mobile game that is as enjoyable and entertaining as it is educational, Liu produced the West Journey Spell Force voice language game. Kids speak the magic words to beat enemies in the game, which allows them to practice their speech. Their language progress is also immediately reflected in the game.



“My philosophy is that education is a long term process, and kids won’t get reward for a long time,” Liu wrote in an article that accompanies his fundraising page on the Indiegogo website.



“The knowledge seems useless to them at their age. Integrating educational content with game rules/play, to make game progress as a direct reward for kids’ learning progress.”



As Liu explained in the article, the primary goal of his campaign is to raise funds for marketing. As a startup company, he has already spent a great deal of money in creating and improving the quality of the game. Anybody who would like to learn more about the West Journey Spell Force game is welcome to visit Liu’s fundraising page on Indiegogo at any time; there, they can watch a game trailer on YouTube as well as download a demo of the game from Google Play.



About West Journey Spell Force

BenBen Information Technology Limited recently announced the creation of the world’s first voice based language learning mobile game — West Journey Spell Force. The revolutionary educational game balances the game experience and educational purpose. For a native speaker, it is a fun game. For a foreign learner, the child’s speech is challenged by the game. Once players pass the challenge, their speech ability is improved, and they will also build their confidence to speak the language. For more information, please visit http://igg.me/at/benbeninfo/x/5745275