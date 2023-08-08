Educational Robot Market 2023 - in-Depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2023 -- The global educational robot market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2027. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market.



The increasing usage of robots in manufacturing, which is creating new job opportunities, is promoting the expansion of this sector. Also, the service industry is changing due to the growing development of humanoid robots, which is also causing the market for educational robots to grow.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=28174634



Opportunity: Introduction of industrial robots in high schools



There has been a rise in the number of secondary schools around the world that offer robotics classes and related disciplines to prepare students for industries being transformed by robotic automation. The schools are adapting educational materials developed by industrial robot manufacturers and building special labs. The idea is to give the students a foundation on industrial technology's workings and, in some cases, expose them to careers in the automated manufacturing industry. For instance, ABB has 6 affiliate colleges in the US for industrial robotics education, namely, Motlow State Community College, Jefferson State Community College, Vincennes University, Robotics Technology Park, Fox Valley Technical College, and Piedmont Technical College.



Challenge: Difficulties faced by training centers to conduct hands-on training



The installation, commissioning, and training of industrial robots require human resources. The pandemic control measures undertaken worldwide are making hands-on training difficult to conduct. Many of the training programs are being conducted online, and robot simulation software is being leveraged. However, they do not provide the benefits of a real-world operating scenario. Hence, institutions and training centers are unable to provide a hands-on training approach during this pandemic.



Ask for Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=28174634



The educational robot companies is dominated by a few globally established players such as ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), FANUC Corporation (Japan), YASKAWA Electric (Japan), KUKA (Germany), Universal Robots (Denmark), SoftBank Robotics Group (Japan), Hanson Robotics (China), ROBOTIS (South Korea), Robolink (US), UBTECH Robotics (China), among others.