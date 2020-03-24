Educational Robot Market Impressive Growth : Wonder Workshop, Inc., SoftBank Corp., Makeblock Co., Ltd., Pitsco, Inc.,

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- A comprehensive Study accomplished by DBMR, on both global and regional sales of Global Educational Robot Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2020 to 2027 Global Educational Robot market research report has several benefits which can be projected to varied aspects of Semiconductors and Electronics industry. In this report, market is segmented based on mainly type, application, and region. The report includes market analysis based on regional as well as global level. This market report takes into account diverse segments of the market analysis that today's business ask for. Moreover, this Educational Robot report serves the purpose of validating the information that has been gathered through internal or primary research. The report describes estimations of CAGR values, market drivers and market restraints about the Semiconductors and Electronics industry which is useful for businesses in deciding upon numerous strategies. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Educational Robot Market key players Involved in the study are





- SoftBank Corp.,



- ROBOTIS,



- pal-robotics.com,



- HANSON ROBOTICS LTD.,



- Wonder Workshop, Inc.,



- BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY,





The global educational robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2893.74 million by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 17.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Educational robots are specific task-based robots that enhance the scientific and technological atmosphere in schools & institutions. They transfer knowledge to its users with the help of latest technology and AI.



Global Educational Robot Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:





- Rising adoption of robots to tutor people with special needs



- Rising demand for robots to teach kids in a fun and entertaining way



- The increasing use of robots in the educational sector



- Technological improvements and advancements in the area of robotics



- The availability of AI- based robots, IoT and cloud



- Rising demand for robots as a tutor plus a companion





Market Restraints:





- Large amounts of R&D expenditure required for initial start of business



- Resistance from teaching staff to use robots, as they fear that robots would replace them





Global Educational Robot Market Segmentation:



By Component





- Hardware,



- Software





Type





- Humanoid,



- Non-Humanoid





Education Level





- Elementary & High School Education,



- Higher Education,



- Special Education





By Geography





- North America



- South America



- Europe



- Asia-Pacific



- Middle East and Africa





Top Players: Ozobot & Evollve, Inc., Makeblock Co., Ltd., fischertechnik GmbH, Advanced Robotics Artificial Intelligence, The LEGO Group., Pitsco, Inc. among others



