Educational Robot Market to Grow at the Highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

According to MarketsandMarkets, the educational robot market is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2021 to USD 2.6 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.1% from 2021 to 2026. Various types of educational robots are being deployed under the industrial and service robots categories. They not only provide training and education but also assist with research and development on various robots. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the educational robot market based on type, component, education level, and region.



Service robots estimated to hold the larger share of the educational robot market in 2021



The service robots segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market, both in terms of value and volume, in 2021 as they are utilized throughout all levels of education. Various types of service robots are designed for different age groups engaged in education and research. Hence, service robots are used from kindergarten to university studies, which broadens its scope. For instance, the JIMU robot from UBTECH Robotics (China) is made for students in middle school. The NAO robot from Softbank Robotics Group (Japan) can be utilized as a teaching assistant for kindergarten schools as well as for robotics research in universities.



Hardware component to hold larger share of the educational robot market in 2021



The educational robotic hardware system comprises different electrical, electronic, and mechanical components. Hardware is the primary component of any educational robot. Industrial and service robots have different hardware functions. Hardware components in industrial robots are built for speed, repeatability, and handling large payloads. Service robot hardware, on the other hand, is built for dexterity and intelligent motions. Hence, the market for hardware component is expected to hold larger share in 2021.



Special education segment in the educational robot market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026



Mostly, service robots are adopted in the special education segment for children having special needs. These robots are mostly of humanoid type that try to bridge the communication gap between a student and teacher. With robots, children with autism are able to gain skills and knowledge through alternative methods. Humanoid robots hold a niche, but dedicated market for catering to children with special needs. Collaborative robot technology is also being explored for assisting differently abled people. Due to the fast-growing nature of this segment, the special education segment is expected to have the fastest growth during the forecast period.



The educational robot market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026



APAC is expected to adopt educational robots at a fast rate driven by government initiatives for advancing education in the region. Additionally, technological advancements in the field of robotics made by the regional players further provide opportunities for introducing educational robots in the study curriculum. Japan and South Korea are making relentless strides for the development of various types of robots. Hence, it is expected that APAC will surpass the market in North America for educational robots during the forecast period.



Key Market Players



Major vendors in the educational robot market include ABB (Switzerland), FANUC (Japan), YASKAWA (Japan), KUKA (Germany), Universal Robots (Denmark), SoftBank Robotics Group (Japan), Hanson Robotics (China), ROBOTIS (South Korea), Robolink (US), and Probiotics America (US). Apart from these, Photon Entertainment (Poland) and Emotix (India) are among a few emerging companies in the educational robot market.