Educational Robot Market to Hit USD 3.2 Billion by 2027

07/12/2022 -- The global educational robot market size is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2022 to USD 3.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecasted period. Few of the growth opportunities of this market includes introduction of industrial robots in high schools and designing humanoid robots for students with special needs.



The service robots segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, as they are utilized throughout all levels of education. Various types of service robots are designed for different age groups engaged in education and research. Hence, service robots are used from kindergarten to university studies, which broadens its scope. For instance, the JIMU robot from UBTECH Robotics (China) is made for students in middle school. The NAO robot from SoftBank Robotics Group (Japan) can be utilized as a teaching assistant for kindergarten schools as well as for robotics research in universities.



The higher education segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. In higher education, robotics is generally a specialized course that involves expensive industrial and humanoid robots. In this case, a group of students generally work on a single, advanced robot for research purposes. For example, TALOS, a bipedal humanoid research robot manufactured by PAL Robotics (Spain), was introduced in 2020 into the Statistical Learning and Motor Control Group (SLMC) team as part of the University of Edinburgh Centre for Robotics for research on all aspects of robot motion synthesis.



North America held the largest share of the market for educational robots in 2021. The region has a large number of schools and universities that offer various types of dedicated robotics courses. Countries such as the US and Canada also have a number of dedicated industrial robot training centers set up by robotic companies, which is contributing to the size of the overall market. The adoption rate of educational robots in North America is higher than that of other regions. This is because educational institutions in this region are highly responsive to the implementation of technological solutions, such as robotics.