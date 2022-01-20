Educational Robots Market Is Going to Boom : Qihan Technology, Robotis, Wonder Workshop

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Educational Robots Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Educational Robots market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

SoftBank Robotics Europe SAS (France), Robotis (United States), Pal Robotics (Spain), Hanson Robotics (China), Qihan Technology Co. (China), DST Robot Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Probotics America (United States), Wonder Workshop (United States), Aisoy Robotics (Spain), Blue Frog Robotics (France).



Scope of the Report of Educational Robots

The primary objective of educational robots is to provide expertise that facilitates the student's attitude, knowledge, and ability development. Educational robots could include jointed and mobile robots. Manufacturers are developing educational robots that offer a practical and interactive learning experience. The manufacturers also offer a browser-based knowledge system which can be accessed by lecturers and students via any internet enabled device. Educational robots and additional software and hardware solutions are user-friendly. Primarily, there are 3 roles identified for educational robots. As an educational subject in itself, educational robots facilitate students to learn by using basic integrated actions and programmed objects. Secondly, educational robots act as learning support tools. Educational robots implement realistic academic simulations that serve as a bridge between the application and acquisition of data, skills, and attributes. Tele-presence academic robots enable the creation of a virtual classroom for college students.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Wheeled robot, Humanoid robot, Others), Education Level (Elementary and High School Education, Higher Education, Special Education), Component (Hardware {Sensor, Actuator, Power Source, Control System/Controller, Others}, Software)



Market Trends:

Robot Training, 3D Vision and Cloud Robotics



Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Humanoid Robots

Huge Potential in Developing Countries



Market Drivers:

Use of Robots for Educational Purposes

Technological Advancement in the Field of Robotics



Challenges:

Concerns Regarding Safety of Kids



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Educational Robots Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Educational Robots market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Educational Robots Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Educational Robots

Chapter 4: Presenting the Educational Robots Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Educational Robots market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Educational Robots Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



