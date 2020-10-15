Educational Services Market 2020 Global Insights and Technology Advancement – University of Michigan, Columbia University, Harvard University

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The Global Educational Services Market Research Report 2020-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Market Segmentation



Top leading Companies of Global Educational Services Market are – University of California System; Texas A&M University; University of Michigan; Columbia University; Harvard University



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Other Educational Services; Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools; Elementary And Secondary Schools

2) By Type of Expenditure: Public; Private

3) By Mode: Online; Offline



Flipped classroom model of teaching is enhancing the students learning experience by creating an interactive atmosphere in classrooms. In flipped classroom, students view lecture materials or video lectures as homework prior to coming to class. In-class time, interactive discussions and collaborative works are performed under the guidance of the teacher. Flipped classroom gives students the flexibility to consume the lecture material at own pace and come prepared to ask specific questions in class. According to the Flipped Learning Network, 71% of teachers who flipped their classes noticed improved grades, and 80% reported improved student behavior as a result., thus indicating effectiveness of flipped classroom teaching model. For instance, according to academic agreement signed, the students of Texila American University are taught using flipped classroom model by Ponce Health Sciences University .



The educational services market consists of the revenues earned from educational services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide instruction and training in a wide variety of subjects. The instruction and training is provided by specialized establishments, such as schools, colleges, universities, and training centers.



The global educational services market is expected to grow from $3167.1 billion in 2019 to $3308.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $4255.5 billion in 2023.



