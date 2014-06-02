Educational Videos to Promote Green Building Concept

Jupiter, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Nowadays, the concept of conventional buildings has been replaced by eco friendly buildings. Commercial and industrial businesses are emphasizing more and more on buildings that are friendly to the environment to prevent its degradation. Every entrepreneur and firm should work towards their corporate social responsibility to protect the environment by adopting sustainable techniques.



Thus they came up with the concept of green building which is an attempt towards addressing the issues related to environmental deterioration.



LEED which stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design is an internationally recognized green building program that provides builders and operators with a framework for implementing practical green building designs, construction and maintenance solutions. It is a voluntary, market-driven and consensus-based program that provides third-party verification of green buildings.



Some firms like Logical Green Institute offer LEED innovation credits and provide educational videos that deliver useful information about the benefits of green building. Rob Hink and Jefferey Collins, the founders of this LGI, have a combined experience of over 150 years in completing LEED projects.



Green educational videos are created to generate awareness among people about the harmful impacts of polluted environment on our living. They are specially designed to encourage the trend of green building since it saves a considerable amount of energy. It reduces its consumption and its cost. Construction of a building requires huge amount of materials like cement, water, sand, electricity etc. These green educational videos promote the use of renewable energy sources and preserving the non-renewable energy for the future generations. For more details about these videos you can log on to logicalgreeninstitute.com.



About Logical Green Institute

Logical Green Institute delivers LEED consulting services that enhance the living of the occupants and provide a healthy environment. It provides LEED innovation credits and educational videos. You can browse the website logicalgreeninstitute.com to explore more information about the green buildings.