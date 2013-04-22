Eduporium Provides Creative Financing to Schools Principals

Watertown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Eduporium.com, an education technology portal focused on helping schools principals, faculty and students launched this week. The company’s goal is providing much needed funds to school principals and at the same time making technology implementation easier, faster, and cheaper for schools and parents.



Eduporium is the brainchild of a team of IT pros and parents that recognized the ever present concern with school funding and a gap between the opportunities offered by technology and its use in schools. Through research, the Eduporium team found creative ways of synergistically engaging both parents and schools in previously unthinkable manner by reducing the cost and the time of verification process for academic discounts for parents and providing much needed sourcing of educational technology for school administrators.



“I am so very pleased to be working with you on integrating the technology in our school, “ says Margie Smetana, Head of Shrewsbury Montessori School. “The program you’ve suggested has scored a big hit, and that is an understatement!. Thank you for moving us into 21st century!”



Eduporium addresses these challenges by promoting K-12 educational technology site-wide. The company offers academic discounts using a pioneering streamlined verification system. More importantly, Eduporium provides schools with automated fundraising platform that works on autopilot.



Eduporium also gives parents and schools resources to investigate the best solutions in education and technology and manages an on-line forum for sharing and discussion. For school administrators and IT managers, it puts information about local IT vendors at their fingertips and runs an on-line message board for submitting school needs.



Fredkin and co-founders, Dmitri Yakovlev and Dr. Irina Tuule, bring together years of experience in IT (Fredkin), Business Operations (Yakovlev) and Education (Tuule). The trio is passionate about parenting, education, and the modern technology, and now the team is proud to bring their vision of automated school funding and easy-to-understand, easy-to-find, and easy-to-buy educational technology to schools, students, and families.



To learn more about the launch, Eduporium’s mission or to book an interview, contact Dr. Irina Tuule at 617.600.7230 or email, ituule@eduporium.com, or visit the website at www.eduporium.com.



Contact information:

Eduporium

372 Main Street

Suite 3

Watertown, MA 02472

Tel: (617)600-7230

Email: ituule@eduporium.com