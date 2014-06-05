Edvancer Offering Comprehensive 10 Day Business Analytics Foundation Program for Corporate Professionals

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Companies keen on skill-upgradation program for their existing employees can collaborate with Edvancer Eduventures to organize a comprehensive 10 day business analytics foundation program. Enroling for the program will enable them earn some crucial skills, turning them into deployable talent that will make their analytics business gain traction with the clients.



“Training your workforce in business analytics tools will boost productivity levels and bring down operational costs. The training sessions may help in scenarios such as the existing staff lacking the skills to deliver the project. Training costs may increase exponentially as the companies hire new people every year,” stated a senior executive with Edvancer.



The foundation program allows professionals to earn analytics skills that are needed to derive business insights from raw data, which helps in decision making. Participants learn using analytical techniques and the ‘SAS programming language’ for solving business problems in a range of fields. Right from the basics of statistical techniques to building predictive models, the course students people to everything that constitutes analytics.



Edvancer can come up with several training programs for the corporates. As the executive said, “We can arrange a short 5-day Boot-camp in SAS and applied statistics. There is a 2-3 day program on R programming for analytics. Deep-dive workshops help to develop thorough understanding of a field. For people who want to learn at their own pace, there are online options as well.”



Clients are provided tracking and monitoring facility to enable them keep note of the performance of their employees. For companies with specific requirements, they can come up with a customized training program. The trainers with the leading business analytics training institute in India have extensive industry and training experience that helps in constituting a program that would provide candidates with hands on experience.



About Edvancer Eduventures

Edvancer Eduventures which began as an IIM-IIT alumni venture is now regarded among the renowned analytics training company in India. Providing high ROI to the clients, they upgrade their staff in the skills that are required analytics operations at the workplace. They also offer online R tutorial for the professionals who desire to hone their analytical skills.



Contact Information



Edvancer Eduventures

116, Platinum, Jawahar Road,

Ghatkopar(E), Mumbai-400077

Phone Numbers: +91 9819 1818 58

Email: info@edvancer.in

Website: http://www.edvancer.in/