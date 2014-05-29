Edward and Mike Seek Funding via Rockethub to Introduce the Smartest & Coolest App "Vinviter" for Smartphone

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Vinviter allows users to create and locate events – especially parties and other social gatherings - regardless of location. After the party, event, concert or fun time, the best memories and experiences can be shared with others via photographs on the app's event history. Vinviter keeps everyone in the loop on all the parties, events, and other entertainment based on their interests. Vinviter allows everyone to create events and promote them by inviting their followers or share it with other people who share the same interests.



Social media invitations can be annoying and they’re not fully focused on parties and events. Even other mobile apps that allow users to create an event and invite friends are dependent upon others to get the invitations – or not. For party planners and promoters, this app is designed to be a more effective tool to get those people who want to come to their event. Vinviter also builds awareness of new social gatherings in a more efficient way so that everyone who would want to come actually knows about it before the fact so they don't miss out on a life-changing opportunity.



This groundbreaking app promises to eliminate the pain experienced by people who feel their were excluded or overlooked in being a part of something epic. This sense of loss is particularly acute for people who hear all the stories from people who had a blast at a party they missed out on attending. Vinviter is designed to make sure that no one will ever miss out any party ever again.



Crowdfunding is sought to help with:



-Hiring an App Designer/Developer.

-Hosting the app itself.

-Marketing the app to a broad audience.



Features which make all the difference:



Vinviter Profiles: Users can choose between Public Profile and a Private Profile.



Vinviter User Options: Users can choose between Basic and a Standard User.



Party News: View Party/Event news, near you or in any other location.



Event History Photos : Upload a photo of a Party/Event you attended.



Party Updates: Stay updated on any Party/Event changes with a notification.



Live Feedback: Leave your opinion when you just arrived at the Party/Event.



Manage Access: For private users, decide who can access your profile.



For more information about this crowdfunding project and how the public can help everyone have a better life visit the Rockethub Page: http://bit.ly/1jfjR5q