Tax practitioner in Dover, NH begins local online marketing campaign

Dover, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Edward P. Zelazo Jr. Accountant, Taxes & Enrolled Agents, a tax and financial planning firm and business consulting service located in Dover, NH, has formed a marketing partnership with BizIQ, a firm specializing in small business web optimization.



In partnering with BizIQ, Edward P. Zelazo Jr. Accountant, Taxes & Enrolled Agents is seeking to bolster its local search engine rankings. BizIQ will assist the company in optimizing its firm across a multitude of websites, as well as streamlining its social presence, company information, online reviews and more. The firm will also reap the benefits of a brand new website and consistently updated blog, which will serve as a knowledge base for visitors to the site.



Through the optimization of its online presence, Edward P. Zelazo Jr. Accountant, Taxes & Enrolled Agents is seeking to garner local attention within its service area, catering to those private citizens and business customers in need of tax planning assistance, as well as financial advisement and business consulting.



“Tax and business planning are two services that many people are in desperate need of, for one reason or another,” said Edward P. Zelazo Jr., Owner of Edward P. Zelazo Jr. Accountant, Taxes & Enrolled Agents. “My firm’s reputation is one of the best in the region and has been trusted by private and commercial customers since 1963. With the help of BizIQ, we’re seeking to continue expanding our reach online, where we can assist those people in need of our services in a more modern way.”



Offering all individual tax return services, 1040 services, personalized accounting services, business tax services, 1120c services, 1120s services, itemized deductions, payroll, trust funds, rental properties, seminars and much more, Edward P. Zelazo Jr. Accountant, Taxes & Enrolled Agents is a leader within its local industry. The company is licensed by the U.S. Treasury Department and can perform tax services, bookkeeping and accounting in all 50 states as an enrolled agent.



In adhering to the rigid guidelines required to maintain an EA license, owner Edward P. Zelazo Jr. continually strives to further his knowledge and accreditations as a tax practitioner in Dover, NH. Mr. Zelazo Jr. is a National Tax Practice Institute (NTPI) Fellow and board member of the Education Committee. He also retains membership with the ASIPS, AATA, NATP and NAEA.



To learn more about Edward P. Zelazo Jr. Accountant, Taxes & Enrolled Agents, the firm’s services or to inquire about its capabilities, please call 603-749-4434 or visit http://doverenrolledagent.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ, its expertise regarding local search engine optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.